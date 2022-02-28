Calgary city council to have regular police briefings about weekly Beltline protests

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council will hold regular briefings with the Calgary Police Commission and Calgary Police Service about the ongoing protests in the Beltline area by anti-mandate protestors.

The decision comes after council had a closed confidential briefing during a strategic meeting on Monday. It also comes after Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott encouraged Beltline area residents to contact the city’s 311 service to report the impact of protests, which happen nearly every Saturday.

“We are seeing unprecedented things. But to do so (is) to see that space in between… where our power starts and where power ends in such unprecedented times. It requires us to reach out to our partners and have deeper conversations so that we can have an open line of communication,” Walcott said during Monday’s meeting.

I encourage residents of Ward 8 to document their experiences and complaints with these marches and report them to https://t.co/SJbsWX1zB4. Note the issue, when/where it occurred (date, time, location), and any specific details. — Courtney Walcott (@CWalcottYYC) February 18, 2022

The protests have been an ongoing concern for many Beltline residents during the past few weeks. Thousands of protestors gather at Central Memorial Park downtown to rally against COVID-19 health measures nearly every Saturday. That is usually followed by a march that cuts through the streets of the area.

Businesses there have also reported disruptions on weekends due to the protests. They’re saying the protestors are making patrons feel unsafe.

According to the City of Calgary, more than 200 complaints were submitted in relation to the protest last week.

Walcott said while council has no ability to direct Calgary police, the briefings will help council communicate what is happening at these protests to the general public and empower residents to respond accordingly.

“The only people that make the determination on how to approach and handle these protests are the CPS and bylaw. That is their role and it’s separate from council,” Walcott said.

— with files from Adam MacVicar, Global News