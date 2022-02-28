COVID-19: 22 more deaths recorded in B.C. as Canadian travel restrictions lift

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19 around B.C. continued to drop over the weekend.

Over the past three days, 50 people left hospital, bringing that total to 549.

In addition, there are now 85 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a drop of 11 since Friday.

However, 22 more deaths were recorded over the weekend, including someone in their 50s.

This means 2,873 people have now died from complications due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

2:28 COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 974 cases were recorded over the weekend. That includes 398 from Friday to Saturday, 297 from Saturday to Sunday and 279 from Sunday to Monday.

However, the number of cases in B.C. is not a current reflection on the pandemic due to limited testing capacity in the province.

There have been 346,504 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 90.6 per cent (4,516,465) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3 per cent (4,299,888) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.3 per cent (4,322,690) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7 per cent (4,204,895) have received their second dose and 55.7 per cent (2,580,562) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.6 per cent (4,048,472) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.1 per cent (3,942,366) have received their second dose and 57.7 per cent (2,494,701) have received a third dose.