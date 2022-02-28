Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ice plant arrival launches NHL Heritage Classic preparations in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 28, 2022 6:13 pm

Preparations are underway for the NHL’s 2022 Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field.

The “ice plant,” a 53-foot trailer that houses state-of-the-art ice-making and ice-monitoring equipment, arrived outside the gates of Hamilton’s outdoor stadium on Monday.

Read more: Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton set to host Leafs-Sabres outdoor game in March

Mike Craig, the NHL’s senior manager of facilities and hockey operations, says they’ll get started right away to ensure the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres are ready for puck drop on March 13.

“Basically it has all the equipment that you would have in any NHL facility,” Craig says of the ice plant. “All our ice-making capabilities are here.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This place is going to be packed, it’s going to be rocking,” says Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Trending Stories

Eisenberger adds that he looks forward to visitors filling the city’s restaurants and hotels and “hopefully revive that hospitality, entertainment sector that has been hit so hard by this pandemic.”

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs set to host outdoor game at Tim Hortons Field

The NHL’s Heritage Classic between the Maple Leafs and Sabres is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Tim Hortons Field will also host outdoor hockey the following night, when the Ontario Hockey League‘s Hamilton Bulldogs host the Oshawa Generals.

That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagToronto Maple Leafs tagHamilton Tiger Cats tagNHL Heritage Classic tag2022 Heritage Classic tagHamilton NHL tagHamilton Tim Hortons Field tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers