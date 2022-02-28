Edmonton Elks sign veteran NFL receiver Martavis Bryant

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks are banking on the second time being the charm with Martavis Bryant.

Edmonton signed the veteran American receiver Monday.

Bryant signed a deal last year with the Toronto Argonauts but never reported to the team and was released in December.

Bryant, 30, last played football in 2018.

Bryant spent five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2018), registering 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 TDs in 44 career games. But he was also suspended several times for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound Bryant played collegiately at Clemson and was taken in the fourth round, No. 118 overall, by Pittsburgh in the 2014 NFL draft.

Edmonton also signed global kicker Wihan van der Riet, offensive lineman Brandon Smith and defensive back DaQuaylyn Thomas.

Story continues below advertisement

Van der Reit is a native South African while Smith and Thomas are both Americans.

Van der Riet signed with Saskatchewan in April 2021 but was released roughly two months later.

He founded the Rocketfoot Kicking Academy and landed subsequent workouts with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers as well as the B.C. Lions in 2019.