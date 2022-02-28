COVID-19: 3 deaths, jump in hospitalizations as N.B. scraps proof of vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have died and 17 more have been hospitalized over the weekend in New Brunswick with COVID-19.

Although hospitalizations have been in decline over the last few weeks, the number of people in hospital has jumped to 89 — up from 72, since the last report on Friday.

They include 47 hospitalized due to COVID-19 and another 42 who were admitted for another reason but tested positive for the virus.

Three people are in ICU and two people on a ventilator. Hospitals are now at 90 per cent capacity while ICU beds are at 72 per cent capacity.

The three new deaths involve a person in their 70s in the Moncton region, a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region, and a person in their 90s in the Bathurst region.

A total of 304 people have died of COVID-19 in New Brunswick so far, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Since Friday’s update, the province reported another 1,065 positive PCR tests and 1,382 rapid tests.

There are currently 140 employees from Vitalité Health Network, 234 from Horizon Health Network, and 69 from Extra Mural-Ambulance New Brunswick who are off work due to COVID-19.

As of Monday, the province removed its proof-of-vaccination requirement at businesses like restaurants, gyms and salons. All other restrictions are set to lift on March 14.