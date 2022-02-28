OPP locate man who died while camping

Send this page to someone via email

Sharbot Lake OPP say they have discovered the body of a man who had been camping.

The discovery was made at about 3 p.m. Saturday near Second Lake Road in Central Frontenac Township.

Members from the Sharbot Lake OPP, OPP crime unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) continue the investigation to determine the identity of the individual.

Foul play is not suspected.

