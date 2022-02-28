Menu

Canada

Mass shooting inquiry in N.S. to hear ‘disturbing’ details today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2022 7:59 am
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting enters its third day.

Canadians are being warned to brace for the retelling of the country’s worst mass shooting in modern history at a public inquiry today.

The mass casualty commission will provide a chronological description of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 22 people in rural Nova Scotia in April 2020.

Read more: Mass shooting inquiry: COVID-19 has undermined the grieving process in Nova Scotia

Barbara McLean, lead investigator for the federal-provincial inquiry, says the detailed account of the killings comes after more than a year of interviews with witnesses.

She says the inquiry will reveal the events in a sequential way to help clarify how the gunman moved through the community.

Read more: Gunman’s spouse in N.S. shooting staying out of public inquiry due to charges: lawyer

McLean says the information, particularly the frightened 911 calls of residents, will be “disturbing” to hear.

Thirteen of the 22 victims were murdered in Portapique by a gunman driving a replica RCMP vehicle and wearing a police uniform; he went on to kill nine other people, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer, in Debert, Shubenacadie and Wentworth.

Read more: ‘Somewhat defensive’ start as N.S. shooting inquiry begins under heavy criticism

Issues that have remained unclear since the killings include what was reported during the 911 calls and the shooter’s precise route.

Some outstanding questions are expected to be dealt with in Monday’s documents, while other details could emerge later this week.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to use the following resources:

  • Mental Health & Addictions Provincial Crisis Line: 1-888-429-8167
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
  • Emergency: 911
