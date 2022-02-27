Teck B.C. championship kicks off this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Teck B.C. Track Attack championship taking place this weekend with more than 250 racers between the ages of ten and thirteen competing.

The championship is an opportunity to bring young skiers together for a weekend of cross country ski competition.

The Telemark Nordic Club hosts the championship that has been cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent Hobbs is the president of the club and says “[they’ve] had kids from here go to the olympic games, we recently had Remi Drolet from Rossland compete in the olympic games.

The racers represent clubs from all over B.C. and Washington state.

The championship event hosts skiers with a wide range of skill levels and ski experience.

Jenna Sim is a volunteer coach for the event and explains how surreal it is to have been a competitor at one point and now come back to coach the skiers.

“Actually 10 years ago, I was here at this exact race, so it is kind of crazy to be back here again.”

While the competition and the chance to win medals is part of the event, the teamwork between the skiers is most important.

The club invites anyone who wants to try nordic skiing to attend, with the snow expected to last until April.