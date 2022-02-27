SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

UPS, FedEx halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 27, 2022 4:09 pm
U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N and FedEx Corp FDX.N, two of the world’s largest logistics companies, have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Both inbound and outbound services have been suspended to Ukraine, as well as deliveries to destinations in Russia, the companies said in online statements seen on Sunday.

Read more: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert as Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia

Both Atlanta-based UPS and Memphis-headquartered FedEx had said on Feb. 24 that they were suspending services to Ukraine in light of the invasion.

It was unclear if both firms continue to use Russian airspace as part of their general operations. Neither responded immediately to requests for comment.

— Reporting by Joel Schectman in Washington, D.C. and David French in New York

© 2022 Reuters
