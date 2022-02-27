Police seek wanted missing man last seen in Coquitlam, B.C.

Police in Coquitlam,B.C., are seeking public assistance finding a missing man wanted on a warrant obtained under the B.C. Mental Health Act.
Matthew Anthony-Cook was last seen in Coquitlam on Feb. 25 at 7:45 p.m. and was reported missing the same day, police said in a Sunday news release.
Thirty-six-year-old Anthony-Cook may behave in a way that “presents a risk to themselves or the public,” they warned. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 immediately rather than approach him.
“There is concern for the wellbeing of Anthony-Cook and police are obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility,” Coquitlam RCMP said in the release.
Anthony-Cook is described as a white man with short brown hair and blue eyes, standing about five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, grey Adidas hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can reach the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote the file number, 2022-4972.
