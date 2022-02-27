Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Police seek wanted missing man last seen in Coquitlam, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 1:30 pm
Matthew Anthony-Cook, 36, was last seen in Coquitlam on Feb. 25, 2022, according to Coquitlam RCMP.
Matthew Anthony-Cook, 36, was last seen in Coquitlam on Feb. 25, 2022, according to Coquitlam RCMP. Handout/Coquitlam RCMP

Police in Coquitlam,B.C., are seeking public assistance finding a missing man wanted on a warrant obtained under the B.C. Mental Health Act.

Matthew Anthony-Cook was last seen in Coquitlam on Feb. 25 at 7:45 p.m. and was reported missing the same day, police said in a Sunday news release.

Thirty-six-year-old Anthony-Cook may behave in a way that “presents a risk to themselves or the public,” they warned. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 immediately rather than approach him.

Read more: ‘We’re going to go after them’: Window smashing in Vancouver up 40% since 2019, say police

“There is concern for the wellbeing of Anthony-Cook and police are obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility,” Coquitlam RCMP said in the release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anthony-Cook is described as a white man with short brown hair and blue eyes, standing about five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, grey Adidas hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can reach the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote the file number, 2022-4972.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return' B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return
B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return – Feb 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coquitlam tagCoquitlam RCMP tagBC missing person tagMissing person BC tagBC mental health act tagBC Mental Health Act Warrant tagmissing man Coquitlam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers