Ukrainian solidarity rally at Manitoba Legislative Building draws large crowd

The grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building were brimming with Ukrainian flags late Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and show their support for the embattled country.

Among the crowd was Yuliia Ivaniuk, who says many of her immediate family members and friends are in Ukraine.

“I regularly talk to them and they are extremely scared for their lives and for their livelihoods,” Ivaniuk said, holding a sign reading “Russia is bombing my family.”

Randall Paul / Global News

“Canada needs to do more to help support Ukraine and help the Ukrainian armed forces wage war in defence of Ukraine from the aggressor. Putin and the regime are war criminals and they need to face serious repercussions from the world community.”

In the midst of chants and cheering, demonstrators held a moment of silence for “innocent lives lost.”

Randall Paul / Global News

Speakers at the event implored world leaders to come down harder on Russia, and immediately introduce “more, devastating” economic sanctions.

A mention of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s name drew a flurry of boos from the crowd.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council, whose president, Joanna Lewandoski, addressed the crowd and thanked the federal and provincial governments for their support.

But, she urged Canada to “provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine,” and described the need for tougher sanctions.

Marek Tkach / Global News

“People are hiding in the underground metro and in basements. Those who can are rushing to Ukraine’s westernmost border,” Lewandoski said.

“People are being killed as I speak.”

The leaders of Manitoba’s NDP, Liberal, and Conservative parties were seen in attendance, as was Winnipeg South Liberal MP Terry Duguid.

