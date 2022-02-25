SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ukrainian-Winnipeggers finding solace in community, prayer

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 7:30 pm
Winnipeg's Ukrainian-Canadian Sts. Vladimir and Olga View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Ukrainian community is banding together, with some like Olga Mala finding solace at Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral. Jordan Pearn / Global News

One Ukrainian-Canadian mother in Winnipeg is finding comfort in prayer days after Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine.

Olga Mala is struggling to stay at home these days — shaken with worry over family and friends caught in the middle of the war.

Read more: Explosions rock Kyiv as Ukraine capital prepares for Russian assault

The mother, who emigrated from the Kyiv area to Winnipeg two years ago, told Global News spending time at Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral is giving her some solace.

“This is what we can do for this first period,” Mala said. “We’re trying to pray non-stop.”

Ukrainian-Canadian praying in Winnipeg View image in full screen
Winnipegger Olga Mala is finding comfort in prayer on the second day of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. Jordan Pearn / Global News

“For two days, we feel total anxiety … We still cannot believe that this is real in the 21st century.”

Mala’s immediate and extended family living in the Kyiv region are facing nearby explosions, Mala said. Friday morning, something struck her aunt’s house that left a gaping hole in the roof, forcing her to seek shelter with Mala’s mother, she said.

Read more: Ukrainian-Manitobans horrified, shocked at events unfolding in Europe

Mala’s friends living in western Ukraine are inviting families from eastern regions into their home, Mala said.

Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community is also banding together, with Rev. Ihor Shved of Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral telling Global News he hopes he can help support parishioners, many of whom are young people with parents, brothers, sisters and cousins still in Ukraine.

“I know that a lot of people can’t sleep now, so they are asking about emotional support,” Shved said.

Rev. Ihor Shved of Winnipeg’s Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral went to pray at the cathedral Wednesday night, when news of Russia’s invasion reached Manitoba. View image in full screen
Rev. Ihor Shved of Winnipeg’s Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral went to pray at the cathedral Wednesday night, when news of Russia’s invasion reached Manitoba. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Shved went to pray at the cathedral Wednesday night, when news of Russia’s invasion reached Manitoba.

“I felt fear. I was terrified,” he said. “I feel some hope as well.”

“I believe that our prayers and other support … will help Ukraine to stand.”

Read more: Canada will match donations to Red Cross for Ukraine up to $10M

More than 100 people gathered at the cathedral for its 7 p.m. service Thursday night, Shved said.

The congregation will pray each day until the war is over, he said, also urging the public to support Ukraine any way they can.

— with files from Marney Blunt

