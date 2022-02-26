Ukraine supporters rally for third day in a row in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Dressed in blue and yellow and holding up signs while waving the Ukrainian flag for a third day in a row, Ukraine supporters rallied outside the Russian consulate in downtown Montreal.

“This is for Russian speakers to voice their disappointment and anger and displeasure with what the Russian government is doing,” says rally organizer Yuriy Novodvorskiy.

“It’s for them to show support with Ukraine.”

Novodvorskiy is from Russia and has only been in Canada for three years. He organized the rally because he says he is overcome with shame and sorrow.

“I have friends in Ukraine,” he says. “None of them are leaving. All of them are trying to get through this. Myself and everyone in my family are just horrified hoping that this thing doesn’t get worse and it’s over as soon as possible,” he added.

Saturday’s rally in Montreal is one of many around the world.

“It’s been really heartwarming to see millions, if not billions, of people across the world express their solidarity,” says supporter Michael Malone.

For others, being at the rally was very personal. Olena Pokhvalii came to Canada from Ukraine 10 years ago and still has family there.

“They are in a cave now because there is bombing,” she says. “I’m really afraid that it will (kill) all the country, I want the world to help us.”

Pokhvalii became very emotional, with her nine year old daughter by her side.

“We don’t want to be with Russia or in Russia or under Russia,” she cried. “We don’t want to have a war on our territory, we don’t want to have our relatives die.”

Others say they’re fearful of history repeating itself.

“My grandfather was in the second world war and I know what suffering is all about. I don’t want it to happen again. Peace in this world, is the only thing we want,” says John, another supporter.

A petition for the Canadian government was also being circulated during the rally. Another protest in support of Ukraine will be held at Place du Canada on Sunday, February 27.