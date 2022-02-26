Menu

Fire

Deadly N.S. house fire under investigation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2022 12:39 pm
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze in Hants County for several hours during a winter storm that created slippery, challenging conditions. View image in full screen
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze in Hants County for several hours during a winter storm that created slippery, challenging conditions. Facebook / Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department

One man is dead after a fire swept through a home in a small Nova Scotia community on Friday evening, the second deadly house fire in the province in a week.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze in Hants County for several hours during a winter storm that created slippery, challenging conditions.

Ryan Richard, chief of the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, says much of the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m.

He says despite the extreme heat and large flames, fire crews launched a “quick and aggressive” search of the home and quickly contained the bulk of the fire.

Read more: Rural N.S. fire department to take legal action following shut down announcement

Richard says firefighters located a man’s body in the St. Croix home, and an investigation is ongoing.

The deadly blaze comes a week after a house fire on the province’s South Shore early last Saturday morning claimed the lives of a woman and three children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
