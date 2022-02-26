Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter access being restricted in Russia amid Ukraine conflict

By Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Posted February 26, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'World waits for Russia’s next moves as invasion intensifies' World waits for Russia’s next moves as invasion intensifies
WATCH: World waits for Russia's next moves as invasion intensifies

Twitter TWTR.N is being restricted for some users in Russia, the social media company said in a tweet on Saturday.

On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc’s FB.O Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media.

Read more: Why you should say ‘Ukraine’ not ‘the Ukraine’

Twitter said it was working to keep its service safe and accessible. It did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.

Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks reported that Twitter had been restricted on leading networks.

A Reuters reporter in Moscow on Saturday said the site was slow and had difficulties sending tweets.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Russia has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech companies for years, in efforts that critics say threaten individual and corporate freedom, and are part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin.

Last year, Moscow slowed down the speed of Twitter in a punitive move because it said the site was not removing illegal content. Read full story

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagSocial Media tagFacebook tagUkraine tagTwitter tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine latest tagFacebook restrictions Russia tagRussia Twitter access tagTwitter down in Russia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers