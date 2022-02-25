Nova Scotia reports two deaths from COVID-19, 170 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the province’s total death count to 193.

The new deaths involve a woman and a man in their 80s, both from Nova Scotia’s eastern health region.

Officials say there are 44 people currently admitted to a COVID-19 hospital unit in the province, down two patients from Thursday’s report.

A total of 170 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered.

Officials estimate there are now 1,888 active infections across the province.

A new outbreak was announced at Debert Court continuing care residence, where three residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.