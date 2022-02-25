Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports two deaths from COVID-19, 170 new infections

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 4:27 pm
Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month
Nova Scotia will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month, and that includes mask requirements. The province is also ending its proof of vaccination requirements for non-essential events and activities beginning Monday. Callum Smith has more on how the province is learning to live with COVID-19.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the province’s total death count to 193.

The new deaths involve a woman and a man in their 80s, both from Nova Scotia’s eastern health region.

Officials say there are 44 people currently admitted to a COVID-19 hospital unit in the province, down two patients from Thursday’s report.

Read more: ‘We can’t keep on slamming the brakes:’ N.S. gym owner on reopening plans

A total of 170 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered.

Officials estimate there are now 1,888 active infections across the province.

A new outbreak was announced at Debert Court continuing care residence, where three residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.

Businesses react to Nova Scotia lifting restrictions
© 2022 The Canadian Press
