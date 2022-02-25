Menu

Investigations

Lawsuit alleges woman found dead in B.C. blueberry field was killed by dog

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservation Officer Service issues warning of possible fatal mauling' Conservation Officer Service issues warning of possible fatal mauling
WATCH: The conservation officer service is warning the public to take precautions in the Pitt Meadows area after a woman's body was found, and officials investigate the possibility of an animal attack. – Aug 20, 2021

The family of a woman whose body was found at a blueberry farm last August is now suing the farm and the City of Pitt Meadows, claiming she was probably killed by a dog.

Ping (Amy) Guo was found dead on the farm on Old Dewdney Trunk Road on Aug. 15 after she had gone berry picking.

At the time it was suspected she’d been killed by an animal — possibly a black bear.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman found dead in Pitt Meadows field may have been victim of an animal attack

The lawsuit claims the animal was probably a dog and claims that the farm was negligent for allegedly failing to ensure that the property was safe for visitors and for failing to warn Guo of the possible presence of dangerous animals.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit also accuses the City of Pitt Meadows of allegedly failing to enforce its dog control bylaw when the city knew, or ought to have known of an aggressive or vicious dog in the area.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

