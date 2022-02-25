Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes driver faces impaired charges after leaving collision: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 1:30 pm
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Feb. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Feb. 23, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a collision on Wednesday evening.

According to OPP, around 6 p.m. Feb. 23 officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 7A and Nestleton Road in the former Manvers Township. Police say one of the drivers fled the scene. A citizen located the suspect and called police.

Read more: Drivers charged with impaired driving in Peterborough city and county, Kawartha Lakes

Jack Phillips, 56, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Manvers Township) was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container or liquor and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Trending Stories

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 17.

Click to play video: 'New impaired driving charges laid as family of Calgary man killed in pedestrian crash holds vigil' New impaired driving charges laid as family of Calgary man killed in pedestrian crash holds vigil
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagImpaired Driving tagHit and Run tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagCar crash tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagFail to Remain tagHighway 7A tagHwy. 7A tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers