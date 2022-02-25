City of Kawartha Lakes driver faces impaired charges after leaving collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a collision on Wednesday evening.

According to OPP, around 6 p.m. Feb. 23 officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 7A and Nestleton Road in the former Manvers Township. Police say one of the drivers fled the scene. A citizen located the suspect and called police.

Jack Phillips, 56, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Manvers Township) was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container or liquor and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 17.