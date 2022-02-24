Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Hudson’s Bay closing one of two downtown Toronto stores in May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2022 8:34 pm
The Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store is shown in Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2014. View image in full screen
The Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store is shown in Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hudson’s Bay is closing one of its two stores in downtown Toronto after 48 years.

The department store retailer says its Bloor Street location will close May 31, joining stores in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Dorval, Que., that have shuttered in recent years.

The retail complex and adjoining 35-storey office tower are owned by Brookfield Properties.

Read more: Iconic Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Vancouver to undergo redevelopment

HBC says the store’s proximity just 2.5 kilometres from its flagship location on Queen Street allows the company to optimize its real estate portfolio.

Trending Stories

The company has 86 locations in seven Canadian provinces.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says it will treat affected employees with “respect and fairness through this process.”

Story continues below advertisement

“All eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible,” she wrote in an email.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Bloor Street tagHBC tagThe Bay tagHudson's Bay Company tagbloor street bay taghudsons bay bloor street tagtoronto hudsons bay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers