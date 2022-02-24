Jets, Moose among organizations to keep proof of vaccine in effect

Send this page to someone via email

Some public venues in Manitoba say people will still have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, even after the province lifts the requirement next Tuesday.

The owners of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose say they will keep the rule in place for National Hockey League and American Hockey League games until April 30th.

Fans will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks past March 15 when the provincial mask mandate lifts, but True North won’t require them.

Proof of vaccination continues for hockey

“We did a couple of surveys recently that just asked our fan base what they were comfortable with,” Sr. Vice President of Venues & Entertainment for True North Sports and Entertainment Kevin Donnelly said.

“And it came back quite resoundingly that the continuation of keeping the audience restricted to vaccinated people only was the preference.”

The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre says it will do so until at least April 16th.

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra says it will keep the rule in place through the end of March after 86 per cent of respondents to a recent survey said they supported the idea.

The Manitoba government says businesses are free to continue to require proof of vaccination if they want.

The government also announced today that health-care workers, teachers and other front-line staff will no longer have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo frequent testing to keep

their jobs.

The requirement was enacted in October and will end Tuesday because the province’s COVID-19 numbers have improved.