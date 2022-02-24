New fundraising campaign launches at YMCA of Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Community members of all ages in need can now benefit from a new campaign at the YMCA of Lethbridge.

On Thursday, the YMCA of Lethbridge launched Shape [Y]our Future to help give YMCA facility and programming access to children, youth, adults, seniors and families.

Pam Haapa-aho, YMCA of Lethbridge’s Director of Fund Development, says this new launch replaces their annual Strong Kids fundraising campaign and moves to a more inclusive one.

“Shape [Y]our Future really focuses on how great the future can be for the YMCA of Lethbridge. it’s intended to ensure everyone that their support really benefits the future of the community and isn’t restricted only to child-focused activities or initiatives,” says Steve Mogdan, interim chair of the board of directors for YMCA of Lethbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

The YMCA of Lethbridge is looking to raise $250,000 in annual donations for 2022 to help support programs such as subsidized memberships for all community members, sending children to day camps, and encouraging active lifestyles for seniors.

“The Shape [Y]our Future campaign brings the YMCA, our supporters and the community together to reach one common vision; a healthy engaged community where everyone belongs and thrives,” says Haapa-aho.

Donations can be made at the Cor Van Raay YMCA and online at lethbridgeymca.ca/give-today.

1:59 Lethbridge YMCA steps up to offer class space to help relieve overcrowding in classrooms Lethbridge YMCA steps up to offer class space to help relieve overcrowding in classrooms – Sep 17, 2020