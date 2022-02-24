B.C. Interior Sportsman Show postponed for 2nd straight year

Send this page to someone via email

The 2022 B.C. Interior Sportsman Show has been postponed, organizers announced this week.

Slated to run April 22 to 24 in Kelowna, event spokesperson Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown called it a difficult decision to not hold the popular event this year.

The event began in 2016 and ran annually until 2020, but has been cancelled since due to pandemic-related issues. It’s hoped the show will return next year.

“As we continue to navigate through these difficult times,” said Ting-Mak Brown, “we continue to experience uncertainty due to staff shortages, public health order requirements, travel challenges and supply chain issues, and we feel that we would be unable to provide the quality show that both our vendors and attendees have come to expect from the B.C. Interior Sportsman show team.”

On the site’s Facebook page, organizers said they were announcing this year’s postponement to give vendors reasonable cancellation time.

“We were able to weather the financial losses in 2020, but we needed more certainty this year, one of the reasons we decided to postpone,” said the post.

The event attracts around 80 to 90 vendors and sees approximately 6,000 visitors during the weekend.

