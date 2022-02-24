Peterborough March break camps return as pandemic restrictions ease

Send this page to someone via email

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Ontario had one March break in lockdown and one moved to April, but it seems this year some March break camps and programs are making a comeback.

Karen Clysdale heads up children’s programming at the Peterborough Public Library in Peterborough, Ont. She said the team there has been busy getting things ready for March break 2022 in keeping with current pandemic protocols.

Read more: March break activities

“We’ve tried to have a balance of things you can come in and do at the library as well as things that you can register for and do at home,” she said.

Programming there includes in-person activities like a storybook walk and a storybook character scavenger hunt as well as take-home projects – called curious cases – themed boxes that can be signed out from the library.

Story continues below advertisement

2:41 Ontario lays out plan to ease province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions Ontario lays out plan to ease province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions – Feb 14, 2022

“We needed to make sure that people felt safe but we also want to make sure that people are still coming to the library and remembering that we are here,” said Clysdale.

“We want to connect to the community. This one little week in the middle of the year is really important for bringing kids into the library, and so we are trying to meet everyone’s needs at the same time.”

For online events, Clysdale said they have authors lined up to discuss their books and run youth workshops.

Library programs are free of charge. Register on the library website.

Read more: Fun winter activities to keep you and your family occupied

Story continues below advertisement

Rock and Rope Climbing Centre, a rock climbing gym in Peterborough, Ont., is also playing host to a March break camp this year.

Club owner Wayne Smith said they are looking forward to having kids back in the facility.

“We are excited to be reopened, it is good to have people into the gym and kids coming in for youth programming and our march break camp coming up soon,” said Smith.

“We are going to introduce cohorts so what would happen is four to five kids would be with the same instructor and group all week.”

He said it is a good way to stay active during the winter, especially during the pandemic.

“A lot of people have been locked down and cooped up for quite some time, so this is a really good way to come out, be a bit social but still do your physical distancing and have fun at the same time,” said Smith.

Other camps running in the region include programs at The Art Gallery of Peterborough, Hutchison House and Gamiing Nature Centre. But officials are urging parents to hurry if they’re interested because spots, this year, are filling up fast.

Advertisement