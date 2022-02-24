Show of Hearts 2022 stories – Day 1

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Variety Show of Hearts continues to meet the needs of children around the province.

To meet the increased need for help, Variety will be holding a three-day event, kicking off today on Global BC where viewers will meet some of the amazing kids they’ve helped in 2022.

Stories will run on Global News Morning, Global News at Noon and Global News Hour at 6.

Viewers will then get to meet more of B.C.’s kids when the 56th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the stories from day one:

Thursday is the first day for this year’s Variety Week on Global. This year Variety has opened up its granting program in a number of new directions. CEO Cally Wesson talks about the changes and how they help even more kids and their families.

4:03 Changes to Variety’s granting program Changes to Variety’s granting program