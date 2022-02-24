Menu

Health

Ontario reviewing COVID vaccine mandate for long-term care workers: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2022 2:35 pm
Registered nurse Clair Judd, left, vaccinates LTC nurse Yinghua Fang with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. View image in full screen
Registered nurse Clair Judd, left, vaccinates LTC nurse Yinghua Fang with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario’s long-term care minister says a mandate requiring workers in the sector to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review.

Paul Calandra says the rule is being looked at as the government reviews all of its sector-specific vaccination policies and other pandemic measures.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s top doctor, has said that he wants to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by March 1, when proof-of-vaccination rules in indoor spaces are also set to end.

Read more: Vaccine policies ‘no longer necessary,’ Ontario top doc wants to remove them March 1

Calandra didn’t say whether he was aiming for that date to end the mandate.

Workers in long-term care homes are currently required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to stay on the job and they have until March 14 to get third shots.

It’s the only sector in which Ontario has made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for employment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
