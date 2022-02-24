2 charged with second-degree murder in man’s downtown Calgary death: police

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect has been arrested and another is wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a suspicious death in downtown Calgary earlier this week.

Calgary police say they have laid second-degree murder charges against the pair after a man in his mid-20s was found dead in an apartment building located in the 200 block of 6 Avenue S.E. on Tuesday night.

Police initially responded to a complaint at the building around 9:40 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found dead inside one of the units. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

In an update Thursday morning, Calgary police said they believe the suspects and the victim knew each other and that “a fatal assault occurred as a result of a domestic-related matter.”

Police said further details about the relationship between the three people will not be released at this time.

Dominic Hood, 29, was arrested on Wednesday night in the 100 block of Pine Hill Place N.E.

Police are still searching for 27-year-old Jordan Curtis Vaughn Smith. Police said Smith is about five feet two inches, approximately 120 pounds, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

View image in full screen Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder have been issued for 27-year-old Jordan Curtis Vaughn Smith, wanted in connection with the death of a man in downtown Calgary. Courtesy, Calgary police

Anyone with information on the suspicious death or the location of Smith is asked to contact police at 1-403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

