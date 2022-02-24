‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 10 contestants: Meet the houseguests

Send this page to someone via email

Big Brother Canada is back for its 10th season, and once again the house will be filled with Canadians from across the country eager to get their hands on the $100,000 prize — and yes, of course, the title.

Premiering Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global, Big Brother Canada will follow 16 Canadians all living in the same house as they compete in retro and modern games.

#BBCAN10 is ready to level up with a new diverse group of houseguests, eager to take a shot at the biggest social experiment on TV.

This season’s houseguests include a charming firefighter from Québec, a passionate theatre director from Ontario, a bubbly Master’s student from British Columbia and more. The winners of this season get the grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe courtesy of Winners and an unforgettable travel experience from Expedia.

Story continues below advertisement

Meet the Season 10 houseguests below.

Betty Yirsaw

View image in full screen Global

Age: 31

Hometown: Edmonton

Occupation: Human resources manager

About: Betty may be kind and free-spirited, but watch out for her feisty side in the BBCAN house!

Steven (Gino) Giannopoulos

View image in full screen Global

Age: 28

Hometown: Laval, Que.

Occupation: Firefighter

About: Gino is a self-proclaimed “lover” and sure to charm all the houseguests, but his strong mental and physical game inspired by his job as a firefighter will make him unstoppable.

Haleena Gill

View image in full screen Global

Age: 27

Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Occupation: Master’s student

About: Ready to be the friend, therapist or whoever you need her to be, Haleena plans to get the houseguests to fall in love with her but isn’t afraid of being cutthroat when needed.

Hermon Nizghi

View image in full screen Global

Age: 29

Hometown: Nanaimo, B.C.

Occupation: Auto sales general manager

About: Funny, magnetic and one-of-a-kind, Hermon knows how to light up a room. His promise to stand by his morals and never quit will take him to the top.

Jacey-Lynne Graham

View image in full screen Global

Age: 24

Hometown: Thunder Bay, Ont.

Occupation: Social media manager

About: An undercover comp beast, Jacey-Lynne will reveal her athletic side when the time is right and if it works for her game, a showmance could be in the cards.

Story continues below advertisement

Jay Northcott

View image in full screen Global

Age: 28

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Theatre director

About: Jay has no problem commanding a room and taking charge. This exuberant theatre director will use their leadership skills and acting chops to play the lead role in the house.

Jessica Gowling

View image in full screen Global

Age: 35

Hometown: Cranbrook, B.C.

Occupation: Visual artist

About: This eccentric visual artist and superfan will slip under the radar by playing a cool, calm and collected social game. But underneath it all, Jessica has a master plan to outwit the competition and claim the crown.

Josh Nash

View image in full screen Global

Age: 28

Hometown: Vancouver

Occupation: Paediatric resident

About: With 11 siblings, Josh knows a thing or two about sharing a house with many personalities. He will have no problem being a team player and creating strong alliances, until he needs to break off all ties and fly solo to the end.

4:47 Big Brother Canada season 9 finalists reveal all since leaving the house Big Brother Canada season 9 finalists reveal all since leaving the house – May 7, 2021

Kevin Jacobs

View image in full screen Global

Age: 28

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Sales engineer

About: Kevin has a diabolical plan to lie, trick and pit the other houseguests against each other, all while still making them laugh.

Kyle Moore

View image in full screen Global

Age: 23

Hometown: Halifax

Occupation: Podcaster

About: Move first, attack in the middle and castle early. Kyle’s approach to the game is like chess and he plans to upend the board as soon as he enters the BBCAN house.

Martin (Marty) Frenette

View image in full screen Global

Age: 43

Hometown: Petit-Rocher, N.B.

Occupation: Fraud investigator

About: Martin is a cool dad and nice guy, but don’t let him fool you! As a fraud investigator, he’ll be able to sniff out the liars in the house.

Melina Mansing

View image in full screen Global

Age: 29

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Artist

About: Melina lives her life with spontaneity and no rules, so watch out! This wildcard will shake up the house with her dynamic personality and calculated strategy.

Moose Bendago

View image in full screen Global

Age: 24

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Content creator

About: Moose plans to be a gutsy player, trust his instincts and be loyal to his alliances. His social game will put everyone under his spell.

Stephanie Paterson

View image in full screen Global

Age: 26

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Child and youth worker

About: With an over-the-top personality and a winning smile, Stephanie plans to be everyone’s friend and shoulder to cry on, but she won’t be afraid to use their secrets against them.

Summer Sayles

View image in full screen Global

Age: 25

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Funemployed

About: Summer is coming to win, not to make friends. With a short temper while hangry, she is hoping to stay away from slop and keep focused on her vision of winning big.

Tynesha White

View image in full screen Global

Age: 32

Hometown: Montreal

Occupation: Model

About: Tynesha is representing all the single mothers of the world! With her “Je ne sais quoi” energy, she plans to talk, laugh and joke around to the end.

—

Story continues below advertisement

‘Big Brother Canada’ airs on Global three nights a week including Mondays (Head of Household), Wednesdays (Power of Veto) and Thursdays (eviction).

Global TV and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.