Winter weather travel advisories in place for much of southern Ontario

Environment Canada issued winter weather travel advisories for nearly all of southern Ontario ahead of the potential for five to 15 centimetres of snow, as well as blowing snow, Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The advisories stretch from Prescott and Russell in the north to the province’s southernmost tip in Windsor-Essex—Chatham-Kent, covering all regions in between save for Parry Sound-Muskoka, Burk’s Falls-Bayfield Inlet, Algonquin and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay, as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Widespread Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for GTHA/southern ON – snow begins late Thur. night and lasts into Fri. a.m commute – amounts look to be in 5-10 cm range with blowing snow. Cold air in place/higher snow-liquid ratios means some areas could see 10+cm #onstorm pic.twitter.com/f2lQI1lvXt — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 23, 2022

“A developing low-pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region this evening into Friday morning,” meteorologists said in the advisory.

Snowfall amounts of five to 15 cm are possible, depending on location. Blowing snow is also anticipated.

The weather could lead to hazardous driving conditions, the national weather agency said, and drivers are urged to “adjust travel plans accordingly.”

A look at the timing and wind direction as the storm moves in Thur. overnight into Fri. a.m. (5-10 cm) easing for GTA ~ 10 a.m. – E/NE winds will bring lake enhancement to west end of Lake ON where 10-15 cm possible west GTA towards Niagara #onstorm pic.twitter.com/vGStMS3uMY — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 24, 2022