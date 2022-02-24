Menu

Weather

Winter weather travel advisories in place for much of southern Ontario

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 24, 2022 9:41 am
snowfall snow winter View image in full screen
Rows of snowed in automobiles in the Plateau district during a major snowfall in Montreal, Que., Saturday, January 16, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada issued winter weather travel advisories for nearly all of southern Ontario ahead of the potential for five to 15 centimetres of snow, as well as blowing snow, Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The advisories stretch from Prescott and Russell in the north to the province’s southernmost tip in Windsor-Essex—Chatham-Kent, covering all regions in between save for Parry Sound-Muskoka, Burk’s Falls-Bayfield Inlet, Algonquin and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay, as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

“A developing low-pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region this evening into Friday morning,” meteorologists said in the advisory.

Snowfall amounts of five to 15 cm are possible, depending on location. Blowing snow is also anticipated.

The weather could lead to hazardous driving conditions, the national weather agency said, and drivers are urged to “adjust travel plans accordingly.”

