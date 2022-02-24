Peterborough police seek missing 60-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person.

Dwayne Pellerin, 60, was last in contact the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Read more: Police identify human remains of Oshawa woman 14 years after she went missing

Pellerin is believed to be driving a red, Mitsubishi Outlander with Ontario licence plate CTLP 613.

“Pellerin’s family and police are concerned for his well-being,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.