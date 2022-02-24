Peterborough police seek missing 60-year-old man

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person.
Dwayne Pellerin, 60, was last in contact the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Pellerin is believed to be driving a red, Mitsubishi Outlander with Ontario licence plate CTLP 613.
Trending Stories
“Pellerin’s family and police are concerned for his well-being,” police stated Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments