Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek missing 60-year-old man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 9:08 am
Dwayne Pellerin was last in contact on Feb. 23, 2022, Peterborough police say.
Dwayne Pellerin was last in contact on Feb. 23, 2022, Peterborough police say. Peterborough Police Service

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person.

Dwayne Pellerin, 60, was last in contact the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Read more: Police identify human remains of Oshawa woman 14 years after she went missing

Pellerin is believed to be driving a red, Mitsubishi Outlander with Ontario licence plate CTLP 613.

Trending Stories

“Pellerin’s family and police are concerned for his well-being,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing tagPeterborough Police Service tagMissing Man tagmissing Peterborough man tagDwayne Pellerin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers