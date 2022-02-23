Seguin nets OT winner as Jets fall to Stars in Dallas

In desperate need of two points, the Winnipeg Jets got halfway there on Wednesday night in Dallas.

Tyler Seguin scored the winner 54 seconds into overtime as the Stars knocked off the Jets 3-2 in a game in which Winnipeg was outplayed for most of the night.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler opened the scoring 7:14 into the first period off a nice transition play started by a great outlet pass from Brenden Dillion. Dillon hit Mark Scheifele in stride, he left it for Neal Pionk jumping up in the rush, and he found an open Wheeler in the slot to snap a run of six straight games in which Winnipeg had allowed the opening goal.

After each team whiffed multiple times on the man advantage in the second, it was Dallas who would find the equalizer while shorthanded. Pionk turned the puck over at the offensive blue line, springing the Stars on a 2-on-1. Roope Hintz gave a perfect pass to Jamie Benn, who outwaited Connor Hellebuyck before sliding it five-hole to tie things 1-1 after two periods.

Story continues below advertisement

Dallas also held a 26-16 shot advantage after two, and that disparity grew in the third, but it was Winnipeg who took the lead after a controversial moment.

With the Jets on a power play just over four minutes into the third, Scheifele caught Benn with a high stick to the face that went uncalled. Benn fell to the ice and lost his stick, and before he could get back in the play, Scheifele wired a one-timer past Jake Oettinger as boos rained down from angry Stars fans.

Dallas pushed hard for the equalizer and finally got it at the 13:35 mark. Denis Gurianov went completely unchecked going to the net in transition and Tyler Seguin hit him in stride for a tap-in goal.

Neither side was able to finish it off in regulation so for the third time this season, the Jets and Stars needed overtime.

Less than a minute into the extra frame, Josh Morrissey got free deep in the Dallas end but was denied by the paddle of Oettinger, and moments later the Stars got the winner.

Hellebuyck made the initial save off a Seguin shot but Seguin batted the rebound out of the air, sending it towards the goalline. It was initially called no goal but after review, officials determined the puck crossed the line, ending the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Hellebuyck was fantastic in net for the Jets, stopping 36 shots while Oettinger was much less busy, turning aside 20 shots in the win.

Winnipeg will try to snap its three-game losing streak Friday night in Colorado, where they lost 7-1 in their last visit to Denver in January.