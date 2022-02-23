Police seek to locate man wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a federal offender, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and known to frequent the Toronto area.

In a press release Wednesday, Toronto police said the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is seeking to locate 41-year-old Brent Hoshal.

Officers said Hoshal is currently “bound by a long-term supervision order” for assault causing bodily harm, assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and mischief.

According to police, Hoshal is five-feet-ten-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Officers said he has blond hair that is sometimes shaved, and blue eyes.

Police said Hoshal may be wearing prescription glasses.

According to police, he is known to frequent the greater Toronto area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.