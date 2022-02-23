Toronto police seek to locate man wanted in connection with fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said between April 2021 and Feb. 2022, a man allegedly defrauded “several individuals” in Toronto.

Police said a man would reach out to victims on Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace or Snapchat and would “agree to buy various pieces of merchandise, mainly designer shoes and clothing.”

Officers said the man would then meet the victims and pay for the items using fraudulent cheques, deposited through mobile banking.

Police said the cheques would be worth more than the items purchased, and the victims would then transfer the difference back to the man.

“The cheques were placed on hold, and determined to be fraudulent,” the release reads.

Police said by this time, the man would have already fled the scene with both the merchandise and money.

According to officers, police are now searching for 22-year-old Tyrese Campbell-Fraser.

View image in full screen According to officers, police are now searching for 22-year-old Tyrese Campbell-Fraser. Toronto Police / Provided

He is wanted for five counts of fraud over $5,000, 29 counts of fraud under $5,000, 30 counts of causing another person to act on a forged document, four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats and 27 counts of failing to comply with probation.

Officers say Campbell-Fraser is six-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has braided hair with fade on the sides and a black beard.

Police said he has tattoos of “Heaven Fraser” on his right forearm, and one that says “514” on his left forearm.

According to police, investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

