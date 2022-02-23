Saskatoon residents show support for Ukraine as Russia conflict looms

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoonians gathered in front of City Hall on Wednesday evening to show support for Ukraine amid tensions with Russia.

This comes after Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday telling its citizens in Russia to flee. Moscow started evacuating its Kyiv embassy.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine and ordered the deployment of troops in a so-called peacekeeping mission.

Prior to the Saskatoon rally, Mayor Charlie Clark showed his support for the Ukrainian community.

“We have a very large Ukrainian community, many with loved ones still in Ukraine. With the threat of escalation of war and the potential widespread impact on civilians this is a very stressful time for so many families in our City,” Clark wrote on Twitter.

“We stand with the families affected and offer our support as we also hope that escalation can be averted through diplomatic solutions.”

Saskatoon’s rally was part of the Canada-wide Call to Action to continue the Stand With Ukraine campaign.

About 60 people attended the rally on Wednesday evening.

The group is calling on the Canadian government and allies to implement “severe deterrent sanctions against Russia’s economy and against Russian officials.” The group is also asking for Canada and its allies to “significantly increase” military and economic aid to Ukraine.

Roughly 60 people are gathered at Saskatoon city hall to call on the federal gov't to do more to stop #Russia invading #Ukraine #yxe #RussiaUkraineConflict

Rally participants donned blue and yellow, some carrying Ukrainian, Canadian and Saskatchewan flags.

“Me and my family, we cannot go and visit our family because it’s not safe there. Our families and friends are not safe there and part of my family today had to relocate from eastern Ukraine to western Ukraine — it’s wrong,” Iryna Matsiuk said.

Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh and Saskatoon Riversdale MLA Marv Friesen were in attendance.

— with files from Reuters, and Global News’ Saba Aziz and Aaron D’Andrea