Blast of arctic weather forecast for B.C. Interior, South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a large swath of British Columbia will want to keep their winter wear out a little longer, with another blast of icy weather in the forecast.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said a cold-weather system was making its way across B.C. from north to south on Wednesday.

“As artic air remains entrenched across the region snow is possible over all elevations,” Gordon said.

“Much of the Interior can expect minimal amounts from a trace to a couple of centimeters. However, the Chilcotin region could see up to 10 centimeters by morning.”

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Chilcotin region, stating the heaviest precipitation was expected Wednesday afternoon and set to taper off into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon said the weather system will also likely deliver a few flakes across the South Coast, though snow is not expected to stick in most regions.

View image in full screen Precipitation forecast for B.C.’s South Coast for Thursday, February 24. Global BC

View image in full screen Precipitation forecast for B.C.’s South Coast for Thursday, February 24. Global BC

“The best chance for a couple of centimetres of snow by morning will be from Nanaimo down to Victoria and in the Southern Gulf Islands,” Gordon said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, while snow may not be an issue for drivers, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Howe Sound region were under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday due to anticipated plunging temperatures.

The national weather and climate agency said overnight temperatures were expected to fall to between -5 C and -10 C at night, with temperatures warmer but still below seasonal averages during the day.

⚠️Due to cold temps, warming centres and extra shelter space continue to stay open (Feb 23-25). We encourage anyone sleeping outdoors to come inside to one of the centres listed below. Warming centres are open to all & hot drinks & snacks are available. Please share. Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SlUyL5ZFWg — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 23, 2022

Environment Canada said light easterly outflow winds could result in wind chill values near -10 C to -15 C at night.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be prepared for cold temperatures. Dress warmly in layers, if outside. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals,” it said.

A gradual warming trend is forecast to begin on Thursday.