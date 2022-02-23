Menu

Kamloops, B.C., child honoured for bravery after acting to help injured grandmother

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2022 1:56 pm
Six-year-old Jane Deelstra of Kamloops, B.C. receives a certificate for bravery from the Kamloops RCMP on Tues. Feb. 22, 2022.
Six-year-old Jane Deelstra of Kamloops, B.C. receives a certificate for bravery from the Kamloops RCMP on Tues. Feb. 22, 2022. Facebook/City of Kamloops

A six-year-old girl has been honoured by RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., after she managed to get out of a crashed car, cross a busy highway and summon help for her injured grandmother.

A post on the City of Kamloops Facebook page says Jane Deelstra received a certificate from Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky on Tuesday, recognizing her “great bravery and perseverance.”

The social media post says Deelstra’s grandmother suffered a medical emergency while driving on the weekend and crashed at an exit along Highway 1, east of Kamloops.

Deelstra was not hurt but her grandmother needed help, so the post says the child crossed the highway, called emergency services and then stayed on the line until police arrived.

In a ceremony at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, Deelstra was presented with the certificate, a challenge coin and teddy bear to recognize her actions.

The post says Deelstra’s grandmother is better and the child accepted the certificate saying she plans to “keep that forever.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
