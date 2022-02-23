Sask. government launches screening program for newborns to identify medical conditions

Send this page to someone via email

A new screening program for newborn babies has been introduced by the Saskatchewan government. This new program will be administered through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to identify certain medical conditions that require medical intervention.

“Our government is pleased to announce expanded screening for certain childhood conditions that have viable medical treatments available,” stated Health Minister Paul Merriman in a media release. “With province-wide testing, we can detect more of these medical conditions than ever before. A modernized universal newborn screening program consistent with best practices across Canada helps us identify opportunities for early interventions, treatment and supportive care.”

The Universal Newborn Screening Program will include Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Hemoglobinopathies — including Sickle Cell disease, a marker for hearing loss and Severe Combined Immunodeficiency.

“We are delighted to be able to expand the conditions that will be covered with our Newborn Screening panel,” stated Dr. Nick Antonishyn, SHA Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics. “Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for better outcomes for Saskatchewan newborns and this speaks directly to our continual goal to improve diagnostic testing to align with the delivery of safe and high-quality health care.”

The province stated that this program will enable families to receive earlier diagnoses and treatment. Implementation of the program has already started and will be phased in, with full implementation for the four conditions later this year.

