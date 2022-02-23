Police investigate threats at Cambridge high school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still investigating after threats were located at a high school in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

They say officers were called to Jacob Hespeler Secondary School on Holiday Inn Drive at around noon after it had been reported that the concerning threats were located in a washroom.

Police say the threats included potential violence toward the school staff and students.

They say officers are continuing to investigate and are working to find out how viable the threats are.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.