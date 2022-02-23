Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate threats at Cambridge high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 10:42 am
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School. View image in full screen
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School. Google Maps

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still investigating after threats were located at a high school in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

They say officers were called to Jacob Hespeler Secondary School on Holiday Inn Drive at around noon after it had been reported that the concerning threats were located in a washroom.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cambridge high school place under hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police

Police say the threats included potential violence toward the school staff and students.

They say officers are continuing to investigate and are working to find out how viable the threats are.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCambridge crime tagCanada News tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagcambridge high school tagjacob hespeler secondary school tagCambridge high school threats tagHoliday Inn Drive Cambridge tagJacob Hespeler Secondary School threats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers