Crime

Police release brief videos showing alleged attack on northern B.C. gas pipeline camp

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP release employee video of Coastal GasLink attack' RCMP release employee video of Coastal GasLink attack
RCMP have released video of individuals involved in the alleged attacks on the Coastal GasLink camp near Houston, B.C., on Feb. 17, 2022. It appears one employee captured part of the incident on a smartphone from inside a truck.

The investigation into an alleged attack on a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. continues, say RCMP, who released three video clips on Tuesday of the incident.

The videos are brief, but show several people on scene — dressed in disposable, coverall-type outfits — with some vandalizing property of Coastal Gaslink (CGL).

Read more: Alleged attack at Coastal GasLink site in B.C. being investigated as criminal act

Police say the attack took place early Thursday morning along Marten Forest Service Road, around 60 km southwest of Houston.

In releasing the video, police said they’re asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for the acts of violence and damage done.

Read more: No suspects yet in ‘violent confrontation’ at B.C. gas pipeline site: RCMP

“Video footage obtained by investigators show several people, some armed with axes, storm the property, attack a company vehicle while an employee was inside the truck,” B.C. RCMP said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Trending Stories

“The unknown individuals, who were similarly dressed, swung axes at the vehicle; spray painted the window and ignited what is suspected to be a flare gun. Thankfully, the CGL employees were not physically harmed.”

Click to play video: 'More reaction to Coastal GasLink worksite vandalism' More reaction to Coastal GasLink worksite vandalism
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that access to the area remains controlled at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, or know who the individuals are, you are asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

