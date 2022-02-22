Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Dr. Oetker plant workers in London Ont., reach tentative agreement with company

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 6:28 pm
Striking members of UFCW Local 157 outside of the Dr. Oetker plant in London, Ont. on Feb. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Striking members of UFCW Local 157 outside of the Dr. Oetker plant in London, Ont. on Feb. 16, 2022. Scott Monich/980 CFPL

The union representing workers at the Dr. Oetker plant in London Ont., have reached a tentative agreement with the company.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 175 members will vote on the deal Wednesday.

The members at Dr. Oetker in London have been on strike since Wednesday, Feb., 16, causing the company to temporarily shut down as a result.

Members of the UFCW Local 175, which represents approximately 251 workers at the plant, entered legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. Feb., 16, after voting against the offer from the company.

Read more: Dr. Oetker workers take to the picket line outside London, Ont. plant

Roughly 60 per cent of members at the plant, 162, voted to strike, with just over half, 91, voting to reject the deal, union officials said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One of main reasons the workers decided to strike was that the final offer from the company included a staggered wage increase that differed based on the member’s classification, Sam Caetano, director for UFCW Local 175 said last week.

“It wasn’t the equal amount of increase in rates of pay across the table. Also the production bonus. There were two different production bonuses, depending on which classification you were in,” Caetano said.

There is no word yet on what this latest deal involves but more details will be provided once they become available.

With files from Matthew Trevithick

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Strike tagUFCW tagDr. Oetker tagUFCW Local 175 tagDr. Oetker workers strike tagSam Caetano tagUnited Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 175 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers