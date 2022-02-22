Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports three new deaths related to COVID-19, two hospital admissions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctors say unvaccinated, those without booster could benefit from Novavax vaccine' Canada’s top doctors say unvaccinated, those without booster could benefit from Novavax vaccine
Chief public health officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam and deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Friday that the approval of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be a benefit to those who have not received a booster dose or even their first dose, as it gives them an alternative option from the mRNA vaccines.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 today.

Health officials say a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s have died in the Halifax area, while a man in his 90s has died in the province’s northern zone, bringing the total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 191.

Read more: Health officials in New Brunswick report the province’s 300th COVID-19-related death

With two new hospital admissions and no discharges there are 53 people in hospital receiving specialized care in a designated COVID-19 unit, including 12 who are in intensive care.

There are also 128 people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive for novel coronavirus, as well as 171 people who contracted the virus while in hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

An additional 263 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also being reported.

Officials have identified 103 new cases in the Halifax area since the last update on Sunday, along with 59 cases in the western zone, 54 in the northern zone and 47 in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, will provide a COVID-19 update tomorrow at 3 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor warns easing measures too fast could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases again' Canada’s top doctor warns easing measures too fast could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases again
© 2022 The Canadian Press
