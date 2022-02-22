Edmonton’s Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation to accept cryptocurrency donations

Send this page to someone via email

The Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation is now accepting cryptocurrency as donations.

In what the foundation says is a first for a health-care foundation in Alberta, the GRHF has partnered with The Giving Block to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This will give the foundation a chance to participate in crypto-giving campaigns and connect with a new group of donors in Alberta, the GRHF said in a news release Tuesday.

“The Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation is focused on research, innovation and technology. Capitalizing on the benefits of digital currencies felt like a logical next step for us,” said Mark Korthuis, president and CEO of GRHF.

“By accepting cryptocurrency donations, we’re going to open new pathways to fund innovative health technologies that will make a real difference for patients recovering from injury or living with chronic conditions.”

The foundation says it — along with many other charitable organizations — is still dealing with the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on revenue streams. The foundation sees accepting cryptocurrency as a new potential income stream.

“Bitcoin is becoming an important source of funding for charitable organizations,” said Koleya Karringten, executive director of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium, which helps guide businesses in the use of blockchain technology.

“In the blockchain ecosystem, we’ve seen how this growing trend is attracting a new generation of donors and technology companies to charitable giving, and it’s a great step towards wider Bitcoin adoption in general,” Karringten said.

The GRHF helps provide innovative equipment, programs and technology to patients at the Glenrose hospital in Edmonton.

