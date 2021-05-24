Menu

Money

Bitcoin, Ethereum prices up as cryptocurrency bounces back from 2 weeks of losses

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'The power and potential of blockchain' The power and potential of blockchain
WATCH: The power and potential of blockchain – Mar 27, 2021

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are making a comeback, following two weeks of market losses.

Bitcoin rebounded 13 per cent for a value of USD$38,000, while the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is up more than 27 per cent, worth just under USD$2,475.

Bitcoin’s value was chopped in half just weeks after April’s record peak of $64,895. The cryptocurrency’s markets operate 24/7, meaning prices can drastically change at any hour.

Read more: Bitcoin rebound comes under pressure as U.S. calls for new regulatory rules

“Many point to bitcoin’s volatility as untenable,” RBC Capital Markets’ Amy Wu Silverman wrote in a research note published on Saturday. “Indeed, Bitcoin makes severe and dizzying swings.”

Bitcoin’s latest downward swing came shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company would no longer be accepting Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter on May 12.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”

More to come. 

— with files from Reuters

