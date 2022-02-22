Athens, Ont. house fire leaves 1 person dead

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a house fire on Upper Oak Leaf Road in Athens Township.

The local fire department arrived on the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

A body was located once the fire had been extinguished. Authorities will not identify the person until a post mortem has been completed.

The Leeds County OPP crime unit, the OPP forensic identification services unit, Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario are working on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

1:29 Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby