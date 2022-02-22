Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Athens, Ont. house fire leaves 1 person dead

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 1:17 pm
OPP View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a fatal house fire in Athens, Ont. Global News file

One person is dead following a house fire on Upper Oak Leaf Road in Athens Township.

The local fire department arrived on the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

A body was located once the fire had been extinguished. Authorities will not identify the person until a post mortem has been completed.

The Leeds County OPP crime unit, the OPP forensic identification services unit, Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario are working on the investigation.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Click to play video: 'Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby' Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby
Long weekend marks third annual Children’s Ice Fishing Derby
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario Provincial Police tagHouse Fire tagAthens tagLeeds OPP tagLeeds County OPP tagathens house fire tagupper oak leaf road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers