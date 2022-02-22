Menu

Canada

‘We are destroyed:’ Young biologist among the lost after Spanish ship sunk off N.L.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Families of Spanish fishermen anxious for news after boat sinks off coast of Canada' Families of Spanish fishermen anxious for news after boat sinks off coast of Canada
The families of Spanish fishermen, who were on board the "Villa de Pitanxo" fishing boat which sank near the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday waited for news Wednesday as search and rescue efforts continued.

Government officials from Spain and Newfoundland and Labrador are meeting today to discuss plans to honour the 21 men who are dead or missing after a tragic fishing accident last week.

The Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank Feb. 15 about 460 kilometres east of Newfoundland, leaving three survivors, nine dead and 12 missing at sea.

Read more: Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vessel

A Spanish military plane left St. John’s, N.L., Monday afternoon carrying the bodies and the survivors, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was on the tarmac to greet the plane when it landed later that night.

Trending Stories

Matias Fonte-Padilla, president of the College of Biologists of the Canary Islands, says 33-year-old Manuel Navarro is among those missing from the ship.

Story continues below advertisement

Fonte-Padilla said in an interview Monday the young biologist was aboard the vessel as a fisheries observer and his loss, as well as the Villa de Pitanxo tragedy, has left many in the Canary Islands feeling “destroyed.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
