Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vessel

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Families of Spanish fishermen anxious for news after boat sinks off coast of Canada' Families of Spanish fishermen anxious for news after boat sinks off coast of Canada
The families of Spanish fishermen, who were on board the "Villa de Pitanxo" fishing boat which sank near the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday waited for news Wednesday as search and rescue efforts continued.

Spain’s foreign minister is calling on Ottawa to resume the search for 12 fishers who were aboard a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Spanish minister Jose Manuel Albares tweeted Thursday that he’d like the search to resume when weather conditions allow.

Albares thanked his counterpart, Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, for the fact that rescue teams tracked down the Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre vessel that sank early Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The operation to find the missing fishers was called off Wednesday afternoon as search and rescue teams dealt with strong winds and 10-metre-high seas.

Trending Stories

Read more: Search effort ended with 21 crew from Spanish fishing boat dead or missing off N.L.

Three men were rescued and the bodies of nine others were found at the debris site about 460 kilometres east of St. John’s, N.L.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, has said the case is under the jurisdiction of the RCMP as a missing persons at sea investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Families of Spanish fishermen anxious for news after boat sinks off coast of Canada' Families of Spanish fishermen anxious for news after boat sinks off coast of Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Missing Fishers tagMissing boat tagNewfoundland missing fishers tagSpanish boat missing tagSpanish boat sunk tagSpanish vessel sunk tagsunken Spanish vessel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers