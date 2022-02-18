Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vessel

Send this page to someone via email

Spain’s foreign minister is calling on Ottawa to resume the search for 12 fishers who were aboard a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Spanish minister Jose Manuel Albares tweeted Thursday that he’d like the search to resume when weather conditions allow.

Albares thanked his counterpart, Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, for the fact that rescue teams tracked down the Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre vessel that sank early Tuesday morning.

He agradecido a mi homóloga @melaniejoly su ayuda en las tareas de rastreo del Villa de Pitanxo y le he pedido que, cuando las condiciones lo permitan, sigan colaborando en el rescate de los marineros desaparecidos. También hemos abordado la situación en Ucrania.

— José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) February 17, 2022

The operation to find the missing fishers was called off Wednesday afternoon as search and rescue teams dealt with strong winds and 10-metre-high seas.

Three men were rescued and the bodies of nine others were found at the debris site about 460 kilometres east of St. John’s, N.L.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, has said the case is under the jurisdiction of the RCMP as a missing persons at sea investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.