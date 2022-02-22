Menu

Crime

Machete, other weapons seized in Flin Flon attempted murder, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 11:59 am
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP

Three men are in custody after an attempted murder in Flin Flon that saw three people injured — with one in life-threatening condition.

Flin Flon RCMP said they were called to an Aspen Grove apartment building in the northern city early Saturday morning, where they found a severely injured 53-year-old man, as well as two women, 18 and 51, with injuries that could be treated on-scene.

Police said their investigation has determined that the suspects forced their way into the residence and a fight broke out. The suspects were found in another apartment in the same building, and weapons — including a machete — were seized.

Trending Stories

The three accused, who range in age from 23 to 26, face attempted murder charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

