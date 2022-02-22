SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Russian lawmakers give Vladimir Putin permission to use troops abroad

By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted February 22, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Putin orders troops into Eastern Ukraine' Putin orders troops into Eastern Ukraine
WATCH: Putin orders troops into Eastern Ukraine

Russian lawmakers gave President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday – a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an “invasion” was already underway there.

Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence.

Read more: Russian troops in east Ukraine an ‘invasion,’ White House declares

But it was unclear how large the movements were, and Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops are fighting in the region.

Moscow denies those allegations.

Members of the upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside Russia – effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.

Click to play video: 'Putin orders ‘peacekeeping operation’ in two breakaway regions of Ukraine he recognizes as independent' Putin orders ‘peacekeeping operation’ in two breakaway regions of Ukraine he recognizes as independent
Putin orders ‘peacekeeping operation’ in two breakaway regions of Ukraine he recognizes as independent
© 2022 The Canadian Press
