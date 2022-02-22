Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Canadians in for another ‘unique’ tax season amid COVID challenges, CRA says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Tax Filing Tips' Tax Filing Tips
Tax filing season officially began on February 21st. CRA’s Dawn Kennedy joins us with tax filing tips, what’s new this tax filing season, and what you need to know if you received COVID-19 benefits.

The Canada Revenue Agency will begin accepting income tax returns Monday, marking the official start of tax-filing season.

The agency cautions it will be another “unique” tax period as it continues to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the CRA says it has not extended the tax filing deadline, which remains April 30 for most Canadians, though because the deadline falls on a Saturday this year, returns filed by May 2 will be considered on time.

Read more: Invested in crypto? Here’s what to know heading into tax season

The federal tax collector says Canadians need to file their income tax returns so they can receive benefits and credits they may be entitled to.

Trending Stories

Canadians who worked from home may be eligible to claim a deduction of up to $500 for home office expenses using a temporary flat rate method.

Story continues below advertisement

National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier says she’s proud of the way the CRA has responded to challenges during the pandemic, noting that the agency’s employees have gone “above and beyond” in managing COVID-19 benefits.

“I can assure Canadians that this is a strong team that is there to help them file their returns so that they receive the benefits and credits they are entitled to,” she said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Tax scams making the rounds' Consumer Matters: Tax scams making the rounds
Consumer Matters: Tax scams making the rounds
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Taxes tagCRA tagTaxes Canada tagtax deadline canada tagtaxes in canada tagcovid taxes canada tagcra taxes tagtaxes 2022 tagtaxing filing deadline tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers