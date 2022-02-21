RCMP major crime unit investigating homicide in Keremeos

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) have descended on a small community in the Similkameen Valley after a man was found dead inside a residence.

RCMP officers were called to a home in Keremeos on Sunday night at around 11 p.m., responding to a report of an unresponsive man.

According to police, when they arrived at the home in the 100-block of 9th Avenue, they determined the man had died under suspicious circumstances.

Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk and this was an isolated incident that is unrelated to any other ongoing investigations in the South Okanagan, said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

Shoihet said the major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

The officers are expected to remain in the area for several days to gather all necessary evidence.

The major crime unit is being assisted by frontline officers from the Keremeos RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The deceased man is not being identified at this time.

