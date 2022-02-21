Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP major crime unit investigating homicide in Keremeos

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 6:48 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead inside a Keremeos home. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) have descended on a small community in the Similkameen Valley after a man was found dead inside a residence.

RCMP officers were called to a home in Keremeos on Sunday night at around 11 p.m., responding to a report of an unresponsive man.

Read more: Vancouver Police investigate double homicide in Point Grey neighbourhood

According to police, when they arrived at the home in the 100-block of 9th Avenue, they determined the man had died under suspicious circumstances.

Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk and this was an isolated incident that is unrelated to any other ongoing investigations in the South Okanagan, said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say' 14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say
14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say

Shoihet said the major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Trending Stories

The officers are expected to remain in the area for several days to gather all necessary evidence.

Read more: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out

The major crime unit is being assisted by frontline officers from the Keremeos RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The deceased man is not being identified at this time.

Click to play video: '32 year-old mother of three killed in Coquitlam stabbing' 32 year-old mother of three killed in Coquitlam stabbing
32 year-old mother of three killed in Coquitlam stabbing – Jan 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagcentral okanagan tagHomicide Investigation tagKeremeos tagRCMP Major Crime Unit tagDead man tagPolice investigate death tagMan found dead in Keremeos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers