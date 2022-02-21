Menu

Canada

Ontario commits to 49,000 more HEPA filters for schools, child-care settings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 6:02 pm
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario speaks in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario speaks in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario says it is providing more stand-alone HEPA filter units for schools and child-care centres to offer more children greater protection against COVID-19.

A Monday statement says up to 40,000 more air purifiers will be made available to school boards and up to 9,000 will go to child-care settings.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says ventilation improvements are a critical priority, after the government previously announced that it would provide 73,000 of the filters and other ventilation devices.

Read more: Ontario legislators set to return Tuesday for pre-election session

The province says the Ministry of Education will reach out to school boards and child-care centres about delivery and use of the filters.

It says the new commitment will affect roughly one million children in the province.

There have been calls for strict ventilation standards in schools to protect against COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
